BLUE SPRINGS – The Fifth Congressional District Agriculture Advisory Committee discussed agriculture, infrastructure, flooding, trade and other topics with U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II and Gov. Mike Parson.
The two leaders met with the committee of farmers in a closed meeting Tuesday at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center.
FIND OUT MORE IN THE FRIDAY, AUG. 2, RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.