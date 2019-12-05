RICHMOND – Taxpayers over the next 19 months may pay more than $380,000 for “superintendent work.”

The total is based on pay for Superintendent Mike Aytes; acting Superintdent James Finley, who started work Dec. 2; and an unnamed-but-likely new superintendent, who may be hired for the 2020-2021 school year. The board has not answered whether a new superintendent will be hired.

The $372,000 figure is based on:

• Paying Aytes through the rest of this school year will cost about $65,000, and the cost next school year is $130,378, for an estimated total of $195,378;

• Paying Finley about $56,430 through June 2020, based on his contract; and

• Hiring a superintendent for 2020-2021 likely would cost as much as the board pays Aytes – $130,378 per year.