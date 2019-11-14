JEFFERSON CITY – Clay County commissioners must reveal any tax assessments and additions/abatements for all properties they owned from 2017 to date to Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Eleven months after asking for audit-related information from the County Commission, Galloway last week subpoenaed information to produce the audit county residents requested by petition.

Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said Wednesday that, from the start, he has wanted to give Galloway everything she wants.

“We could have done a much better job on being much more responsive and much more timely,” Nolte said, adding he has opposed Commissioners Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway’s attempts to block the audit. “We should try our best to respond as quickly as possible, so the citizen-initiated audit can go forward.”

The subpoena states specifically that Assistant County Administrator Nicole Brown is “commanded and required” to appear personally with all requested records at 10 a.m. Monday at the Fletcher Daniels State Office Building, Kansas City.

