Stuff of dreams

RICHMOND – Plush animals and other items can help brighten the days for people living in nursing homes, and donations are sought.

Just before St. Valentine’s Day, donations from inside and outside the county of stuffed animals – including Tigger and Clifford, the Big Red Dog – helped stuff Ray County Administrator Shannon D. Wollard’s office.

“They came from different places,” office employee Carol Scott said while showing off dozens of animals that created a colorful menagerie.

Lots of people and businesses donated, Deputy Public Administrator Danielle Bolling said.

“As you are stuck at home or just cleaning out rooms or closets, look for any stuffed animals that you have,” Wollard suggested. “If you no longer need them, and they are in good condition, please donate them.”

The office takes in donations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Wollard said she is accepting offers from places that wish to serve as dropoff collection sites in Lawson, Orrick and Hardin.

“This would be a great opportunity for any students needing community hours,” Wollard stated.

Wollard’s office will collect things throughout the year – such as shirts, pants, socks and underwear – that individuals need but do not always have the funds to buy, especially if they are in some type of facility, she stated.

“We will pass those items out near Christmas,” Wollard stated.

The office number is (816) 776-8612.