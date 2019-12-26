RICHMOND 4-H STUDENT ATTENDS CONGRESS IN ATLANTA

FRONT ROW, second from right, Ashley Stewart attends the 4-H Congress in Atlanta.

ATLANTA – Ashley Stewart, Rayville, joined nearly 900 delegates from across the nation at the National 4-H Congress, Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

The experience allows 4-H members to learn new skills through workshops and hear from nationally recognized speakers, including the current Miss America. Activities included working in classrooms, cleaning up parks and touring some of Atlanta’s landmarks, including Coca-Cola, CNN and the Martin Luther King Jr. visitor center.

Selection is based on scores from a written recognition form and interview, with only 20 Missouri 4-H’ers chosen.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.