ATLANTA – Ashley Stewart, Rayville, joined nearly 900 delegates from across the nation at the National 4-H Congress, Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
The experience allows 4-H members to learn new skills through workshops and hear from nationally recognized speakers, including the current Miss America. Activities included working in classrooms, cleaning up parks and touring some of Atlanta’s landmarks, including Coca-Cola, CNN and the Martin Luther King Jr. visitor center.
Selection is based on scores from a written recognition form and interview, with only 20 Missouri 4-H’ers chosen.
