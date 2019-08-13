SPRINGFIELD – A man dressed in body armor, and carrying firearms and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, walked into a Springfield Walmart, causing panic, but doing no damage – an off-duty firefighter with a firearm stopped him.
The incident took place about 4 p.m. Thursday, Springfield and national news sources reported.
Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas told The Springfield News-Leader that the man had intended “to cause chaos.”
Dimitriy N. Andreychenko, 20, is in custody on suspicion of making a terrorist threat.
