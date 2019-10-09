RICHMOND – Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care seeks volunteers to provide companionship for its patients.
Some of the desired activities include Bible study, reading books and writing letters and playing cards and games.
Volunteers must be over 18 and complete a background check.
For information, call Heather Maulsby at 816-776-5403, ext. 50.
