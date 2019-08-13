HIGGINSVILLE - The Bikers 4 Boomers Poker Run will stop at four locations Saturday, Aug. 17, all to raise money for senior centers in Higginsville, Odessa, Lexington and Concordia.
The poker run begins and ends at Higginsville, organizer Deb Kreiger said.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the Higginsville Senior Center, 2100 Walnut.
The ride ends at 29th and Fairground Avenue, with the last bike in at 2 p.m.
Entrance fees are $25 for a single rider and $40 for two people riding double.
Biscuits and gravy are served from 7:40 to 9:30 a.m. at the Higginsville Center and ends at the park with food, prizes and giveaways. To learn more, visit www.bikers4boomers.com.
Krieger, Care Connection Regional Services Director and an avid rider, emphasizes the approaching poker run provides a chance to remind drivers of cars, trucks and other vehicles to watch out for motorcyclists.
