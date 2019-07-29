ORRICK – Linda Alsup seeks justice for her son, as she has done since someone killed him on Highway 210 in November.

“It took me a long time to reach the point of not being bitter,” Alsup said. “That’s not to say I’m not angry, but I’m not letting it consume me anymore.”

Eight months after the death of her son, Tahkota “Kota” Christiansen, 18, Orrick, members of his family and a few friends installed a memorial July 20 at the site near Highway T where he died.

