RICHMOND – Principal Piper Peterson led Acting Superintendent James Finley and Richmond School Board members through hallways and classrooms decorated for the holidays on a tour of Dear Elementary School.
The school has improved in various ways over the past few years, including new personal computers in the lab.
“I feel like we’ve made a lot of advancements,” Peterson said.
But there are more needs, she told the board during the tour.
The school has a new safe room with padded walls to help control students. Peterson said some students, when upset, may become violent physically. Padded rooms provide a place where they can calm themselves, with checks taking place about every minute until disruptive behavior passes, she said.
“When kids are having an all-out meltdown, we don’t have to hold them,” Peterson said. “They can get it out of their systems.”
READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.