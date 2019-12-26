RICHMOND – Principal Piper Peterson led Acting Superintendent James Finley and Richmond School Board members through hallways and classrooms decorated for the holidays on a tour of Dear Elementary School.

The school has improved in various ways over the past few years, including new personal computers in the lab.

“I feel like we’ve made a lot of advancements,” Peterson said.

But there are more needs, she told the board during the tour.

The school has a new safe room with padded walls to help control students. Peterson said some students, when upset, may become violent physically. Padded rooms provide a place where they can calm themselves, with checks taking place about every minute until disruptive behavior passes, she said.

“When kids are having an all-out meltdown, we don’t have to hold them,” Peterson said. “They can get it out of their systems.”

