RICHMOND – The Far West Missouri Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presents “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Theatre, 301 W. Main St.

The play is a testimony of Jesus Christ’s divine mission as savior and redeemer, “and recounts the historical events leading up to the birth of the Messiah and the events following his glorious resurrection,” play publicist and chorus member Ann Plumb stated.

“Through music and drama, the ‘Savior of the World’ shows the impact his life, death, and resurrection had on those around him,” she stated.

Act One chronicles the birth of Jesus. An angel chorus sings “Come, Lord Jesus to the Manger, May We See Thy tender Face!”

“One of the overall themes is belief in God and in miracles. It tells the stories of the Virgin Mary (Molly Farnsworth) espoused to Joseph (Ty Terwilleger); also of Elizabeth (Heidi Meadows) and Zacharias (Dave Turley), who were childless. As Zacharias finally draws the lot at the temple and is visited by the Angel Gabriel (Jared Richardson), he doesn’t believe that the angel is telling him the truth. Zarachias learns of God’s power and miracles in a very personal way,” Plumb stated. “Mary, the mother of Jesus, is also visited by the angel Gabriel. Mary keeps these things, but visits Elizabeth who confirms what the angel has said to her. Joseph struggles with what he learns from Mary and doesn’t know what to do until he, too, is visited by the Lord.

“I never realized the depth of the sacrifices Joseph and Mary made to welcome the Savior.”

The Biblical story includes the shepherds led to the manger in Bethlehem.

Hector Acosta, who plays a shepherd, said his love for the Savior is overwhelming.

“It is too much for me. Sometimes, I have to swallow so I don’t cry,” he said.

Act Two details events of the death and resurrection of Jesus. The disciples place him in a tomb.

“Mary Magdalene (Jessie Edwards) sings a beautiful hymn at the tomb of the Savior when she finds the tomb empty,” Plumb stated. “The risen Savior appears to her and asks her to tell the disciples of his resurrection. The disciples respond first with disbelief. But after the Savior walks with them, they recognize him. They testify to Thomas, who wasn’t there. In a heartfelt song, Thomas (Pearce Walker) declares his need to see the Savior to validate his belief.

“His faith is rewarded when the Savior appears also to him. All of the apostles are now able to testify of the reality of the Savior’s resurrection and divine mission.”

Angels herald the ascension into heaven. The choir and all the world testify to his divinity.

Cast members, orchestra and crew are from northwest Missouri. They live in communities from Trenton and Albany in the north, to Richmond and Independence on the south.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at SavioroftheWorld-Missouri.com or at the door.