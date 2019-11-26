RICHMOND – The brass bell rang gently outside Harps grocery store.
“This is a first for me,” Salvation Army volunteer Melisa Dorton said.
She worked alone as a first-time volunteer for the organization, which offers the annual Red Kettle campaign nationally and in Ray County to help those in need.
“I just want to help raise money for the people who need it,” Dorton said.
Harps is the first place in town where bell ringing began. The fundraising effort has since expanded to include Walmart.
“This will last through Christmas,” Dorton said.
