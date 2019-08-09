Route J reopens

HARDIN – About two months after overflowing the banks, Crooked River has receded to the point that the Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened Route J at Hardin.

The road reopened Thursday, Hardin City Clerk Patty Lam said Friday.

At one point, area officials worried the road could be closed through the fall and possibly into the winter months. But a combination of summer heat and little rain helped reduce the flood water.

MoDOT took a look at the Route J bridge, ordered sandbags there removed and found the bridge in good repair in advance of the reopening.

“Everything looks good. I drove down it yesterday evening and it’s all about the same as it always was,” Lam said. “Everybody’s really excited.”

Highway J is a major east-west route through southern Ray County.