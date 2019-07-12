WASHINGTON, D.C. – Seniors may get robocall relief, or not, sooner or maybe later, based on a report from the Association of Mature American Citizens.
The report, written by John Grimaldi, states a new Federal Communications Commission ruling could prompt phone companies to implement technologies that automatically block robocalls.
Read more in the July 12 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.