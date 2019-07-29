RICHMOND – A particularly vicious bank robbery took place a little more than 152 years ago – on May 22, 1867 – on the square in Richmond.
Some say Jesse James participated in the bloody affair.
Did he or didn't he? Find out in the July 30 Richmond Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.