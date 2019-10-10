RICHMOND – What started as a “keep the peace” call – to avoid conflict between adults who are separating – ended in the arrest of a Richmond Middle School employee for alleged sexual contact with a student.

Jordan Isaiah Bell Douglas, 26, Richmond, is charged with possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual contact with a student, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of providing pornography to a child.

Per district policy, Douglas is on paid administrative leave for now, Superintendent Mike Aytes said.

READ THE REST IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS