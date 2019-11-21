RICHMOND – Richmond School District Superintendent Mike Aytes, 68, is on leave, Assistant Superintendent Mike Dover confirmed.

High School Principal John Parker also is on leave.

The newspaper learned about Aytes and Parker being on leave after being informed by members of the public, who said they had heard by way of the rumor mill that something had happened.

The board issued no official announcement after last week’s closed-door meeting about Aytes and Parker going on leave.

Aytes said Thursday he is not ready to make a statement.

Board member Jon Dana confirmed the board met a week ago, Nov. 14, in a closed session. Dana said he could not comment further on matters, including whether Aytes requested or the board insisted on the leave, and how long the leave would last.

Dover said the leave started Friday.

For the moment, Dover said, he is handling matters that would be handled ordinarily by the superintendent. The arrangement is typical in Aytes’ absence.

High school staffers by phone said they did not know when Parker might return to the office.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY IN THE RICHMOND DAILY NEWS..