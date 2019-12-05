RICHMOND – Bistate cooperation among law enforcers led to the arrest on pornography charges of Peyton James Downs, 25, Bruns Road, Richmond.

Downs faces two second-degree felony counts of possessing child porn and a first-degree felony charge of promoting child porn. He pleaded not guilty at arraignment and is set for a hearing Tuesday.

Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Jack Frost revealed in a probable cause statement that Overland Park, Kansas, Police Department detective Ken Bilderback reviewed the BitTorrent network.

Bilderback connected an IP address to a video with a woman performing illegal acts on a child. Further detective work allegedly connected the video to Downs’ address in Richmond.

Bilderback passed word to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which received a search warrant that included Downs’ phone.

“The phone had file-sharing software installed on it,” Frost stated. “I observed numerous files on the phone, which appeared to be child pornography.”

Downs allegedly admitted to using file-sharing software on his cell phone.

