RICHMOND – The Rev. Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, addressed about 100 people at the annual Richmond Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at First Baptist Church last week.

A Baptist minister, Richey focused his presentation on the first two verses of Proverbs 28 from the Old Testament.

“We can serve with responsibility,” he told the gathering of mostly elected and other government officials, but he cautioned against pride, saying God sets people in positions of public service. “There’s a kind of humility that’s required of public service.”

Serving God is not about thinking of oneself as better than others.

“Christianity is not about living arrogantly, thumping a Bible in people’s faces,” Richey said, but remembering God’s grace is necessary to evolve as better people.

Past deeds can hinder a person from improving, he said.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BREAKFAST IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS