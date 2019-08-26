ODESSA – Farmers are upset that the Trump administration reneged on a promise, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson said.
“It’s been quite a fight. We finally got the administration to agree to have year-round ethanol,” he said. “And then, within a week, they gave 31 waivers and undermined everything they did. So, now, not only are corn farmers hurting, but soybean farmers know that ethanol plants are hurting – some biodiesel plants are shut down, because they just can’t make any money. … It’s just one damned thing after another.”
