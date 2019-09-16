RICHMOND – Reducing administration hours to 30 hours a week saved four full-time jobs at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Administrator Chris Brown said Friday.
“It was either reduce hours or lay off people,’ Brown said, “and we didn’t want to do that. This way, they are still full-time with benefits.”
READ THE REST OF THE STORY IN THE TUESDAY RICHMOND NEWS
