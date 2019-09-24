RICHMOND – More than a dozen people united to observe Constitution Week at the Ray County Courthouse.

The Allen-Morton-Watkins chapter of the national Daughters of the American Revolution initiated the county’s observance last week, just as the DAR in 1955 advocated for the creation of the national Constitution Week observance.

President Dwight David Eisenhower approved DAR’s recommendation to create the week, based on information presented at the county’s observance by Jenne Layman.

Ray County Presiding Commissioner Bob King proclaimed the week for the county during the ceremony

The chapter also provided information to area schools about the week and helped to have a related display at the Ray County Library, based on information provided by Marie King.

Facts regarding the U.S. Constitution, a document other nations have used to write their own constitutions, include:

The need for a census every 10 years is written into the Constitution, Article I, Section 2;

Most states, 31, have a county named for George Washington, including Washington County in Missouri;

The founding father with the second-most counties named for him, 26, is Thomas Jefferson, and Missouri’s Jefferson County bears the designation;

The population of the United States is nearly 100 times greater now than at the founding, going from about 3.9 million in 1790 to about 327 million now.

Eisenhower spoke to the national DAR in 1954, with a memorable quote including, “The general limits of your freedom are merely these: that you do not trespass upon the equal rights of others.”