RICHMOND – The Ray County Commission agreed to assist Excelsior Springs School District to seek a grant for work at Elkhorn Elementary School.

School District Superintendent Dan Hoehn said the State Emergency Services Agency, or SEMA, grant would cover 75 percent of the cost to build a safe room/band room at Elkhorn, which is on the Ray County side of the district.

“It will be used as a music classroom,” Patrick Smith said, but will serve in an emergency as a 2,200-square-foot safe room capable of holding 283 people.

