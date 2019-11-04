RICHMOND – Domestic abuse can mean being criticized constantly.

Called names.

Having every move, every phone call, every word scrutinized.

Such behavior ends many relationships.

Jeanine Hansen, 64, Richmond, endured more. For decades.

“My abuse has always been about control. I never knew how to have boundaries, much less that they even existed,” she said.

Hansen attracted controlling men.

“My experience was that, when I did most anything on my own accord – tried thinking for myself – the men in my life usually became very angry, verbally and emotionally, with degrading language and insulting accusations, that would cut me to the core,” she said. “It could have been something small, like buying an extra item at the grocery store, or talking to an ‘unapproved’ person on the phone or turning left when I should have turned right. They became so unreasonably angry with me that I would simply shut down.”

Hansen did not stand up for herself as a young woman, with courage rising periodically as she matured.

