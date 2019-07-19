RICHMOND – The 2020 to 2024 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, received approval during the Missouri Highway Commission meeting at the Farris Theatre.

Department of Transportation Planning Director Machelle Watkins presented a STIP overview to the commission.

“It covers all modes of transportation,” she said, and is based on needs and financial ability.

