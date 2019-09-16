WARRENTON – A former education leader, Matthew C. Lindsey, 51, Oak Grove, is guilty of adult-on-child harassment, a felony.

Circuit Judge Kevin Lee Walden, on the bench in Warren County, suspended Lindsey’s prison sentence, giving him three years of supervised probation.

Lindsey made an Alford plea on Aug. 16, which does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the state has enough evidence to win a conviction.

