WOOD HEIGHTS– Exact words varied, but about a dozen city residents fired the same message at Aldermen Bernard Allen and Mark Ragar: “Disband the police department? Hell, no.”
“Do you want to be proactive and tell the criminals we don’t want them in our area, or do you want to be reactive after the fact?” former Kansas City police officer Jay Lawson, Excelsior Springs, asked the board. “Once they know you don’t have a police department, they’re going to come in.”
READ MORE IN THE FRIDAY, AUG. 23 RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.