BLUE SPRINGS – At the end of a press conference, The Richmond Daily News asked Gov. Jim Parson when taxpayers could expect state refunds.
A Parson staff member said he would take no more questions, and he turned and left the room.
Thousands of Missourians await refunds.
NO ANSWERS ON REFUNDS, READ THE REST IN THE TUESDAY, AUG. 6, RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.