NEW YORK CITY – A Bible-study-leading septuagenarian stands accused of using promises of gold and diamonds to cheat three fellow Orrick Christian Church members out of tens of thousands of dollars.

U.S. Marshal’s Office members arrested Harold Eugene Oliver, 75, Orrick, Dec. 4 at New York’s Kennedy Airport. Ray County Prosecutor Camille Johnston had secured a warrant for his arrest Oct. 2, based on accusations made Aug. 21 to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office. Oliver faces three felony charges in Ray County.

At last check, Oliver remained in the New York City Department of Corrections’ custody.

READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS