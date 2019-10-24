RICHMOND – The Octoberfest celebration at Shirkey Golf Club included vendors and events for children, including a chance to have children identified for safety.

Taylor McDonald, 10, became the first person to go through the free safey ID process, MoCHIP, provided by Freemasons. MoCHIP stands for Missouri Child Identification and Protection Program.

While McDonald answered questions from program volunteers Saturday, her mother, Donnetta McDonald, said she wanted to keep Taylor’s information current.

“We haven’t done it for a couple of years and need to get it updated,” Donetta McDonald said.

MoCHIP provides the ID information to partents.

