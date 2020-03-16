Nursing homes quarantined

RICHMOND– Two Ray County assisted-living facilities are under quarantine due to COVID-19.
The director of Oak Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, and of Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chris Brown, made the announcement just before noon Monday.
No one at the facilities is suspected of having the COVID-19, he said.
More details will be given when available.
