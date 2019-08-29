RICHMOND – The Ray County Commission entered into a contract with Edgar Law Firm, Kansas City, to sue drug companies believed responsible for the nation’s opioid crisis, including damage done in Ray County.

The county in July understood filing suit would take about four weeks. Now, about five weeks have passed and there have been major developments nationally, including Oklahoma winning settlements from some companies and a $572 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson.

Ray County Presiding Commissioner Bob King said county commissioners have heard nothing about how the Oklahoma case might impact Ray County’s suit.

“We haven’t heard a peep,” Commissioner Allen Dale said.

