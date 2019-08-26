The Richmond News will publish one print edition during the week of Labor Day.
The newspaper office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the holiday. The office will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The Town & Country Leader will be delivered a day late, reaching mailboxes Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Richmond News will publish Thursday for the regular Friday, Sept. 6, mail delivery.
