RICHMOND – With 18 new teachers in the Richmond School District and students transitioning from elementary to middle school, and middle school to high school, Superintendent Mike Aytes said the first day of school Thursday went “really well.”
“It has been a good start,” he said Friday. “All buildings reported no major glitches.”
The district has a large group of new teachers, he said, with the most at the middle school.
“The situation is pretty normal for the start of a school year. Most everybody is glad to be back, glad to see their friends,” he said.
