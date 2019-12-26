RICHMOND – Acting Superintendent James Finley, 58, possessing decades of experience in the education field, said he plans no big changes as he leads Richmond School District operations through the end of the school year.
Finley is a Missourian, born and raised in the home of the Missouri State Fair, Sedalia, where so many Richmond 4-H and FFA students show their skills in agricultural pursuits. For his last two years of high school, Finley said he switched from Smith-Cotton to Knob Noster High School, where his father, Earl Finley, served as superintendent of schools.
After being a Knob Noster Panther, James Finley became a “different animal,” playing basketball as a Bearcat at Northwest Missouri State University while getting a business degree in 1983.
The degree led to an accounting job at a utility company and a life-altering decision, he said.
