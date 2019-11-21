KANSAS CITY – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue wants U.S. Department of Agriculture operations to move from Washington to Missouri “sooner than later,” and the work is in progress, he said while touring the new Kansas City facilities that will be modified to house USDA offices.
“We pushed them and, thankfully, they pretty much lived up to it,” Perdue said.
“Let’s see if we can keep it going,” Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said.
“I’m pressing on the buildout,” Perdue said.
The hope is to cut the ribbon on the new facilities by summer, he said.
