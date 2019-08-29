RICHMOND – Up to 60 jobs at $20 hourly at a facility on Richmond’s border is possible if the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approves.

Strayne Premium Cannabis Co. applied to grow and manufacture medical marijuana in a building planned near 88th Street and Highway T, just outside the city, Strayne CEO Corby Jones said.

“We’re doing a cultivation facility, which is a four-season, hybrid greenhouse, fully sealed,” he said. “You’re not going to get anything that’s coming out of it from an exhaust standpoint; it’s going to be heavily filtered. It’s going to be approximately 70,000 square feet with a manufacturing and processing building.”

