RICHMOND – Up to 60 jobs at $20 hourly at a facility on Richmond’s border is possible if the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approves.
Strayne Premium Cannabis Co. applied to grow and manufacture medical marijuana in a building planned near 88th Street and Highway T, just outside the city, Strayne CEO Corby Jones said.
“We’re doing a cultivation facility, which is a four-season, hybrid greenhouse, fully sealed,” he said. “You’re not going to get anything that’s coming out of it from an exhaust standpoint; it’s going to be heavily filtered. It’s going to be approximately 70,000 square feet with a manufacturing and processing building.”
TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.