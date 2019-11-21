KANSAS CITY – Hundreds of high-paying jobs are moving from Washington to Kansas City.

The headquarters for two USDA agencies – the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture – will set up national operations at 301 Pennsylvania Ave. in the heart of downtown Kansas City.

In addition to jobs, the presence of these facilties are touted as providing the agencies a greater opportunity to engage with farmers and ranchers, and to giving encouragement to students who may wish to pursue agriculture careers.

READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS