KANSAS CITY – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas voiced support for the decision to move Department of Agriculture facilities to Kansas City.

Perdue’s remarks included recognition of the agriculture research facilities and land grant colleges in the K.C. region.

“Based on the symbiotic, synergistic relationships here, it is going to be wonderful,” Perdue said.

He said the USDA looked around the country before choosing Kansas City.

“You have earned it,” Perdue said. “This was a competitive process. You may know there were 136 expressions of interest when we began this (search).”

He said the search narrowed down to Raleigh, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Kansas City. The Kansas and Missouri team effort made the difference, he said.

“I applaud this decision, I celebrate the decision, I have absolutely zero regrets of beginning this process and finishing this process right here in Kansas City,” Perdue said, adding, “We’re invested here for the long term and we believe it is a facility that will enhance our ability to recruit.”

