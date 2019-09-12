NEELY CHALLENGES PARSON

IN JEFFERSON CITY, a Missouri House member, Jim Neely, M.D., 68, applauds the then-newly instated governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, 64, at the Capitol on June 11, 2018. Now, Neely is running against Parson in the August Republican primary for governor.

 J.C. VENTIMIGLIA | Richmond Daily News

RICHMOND – Missouri needs to add fiscal reality to the promise of fiscal conservatism, a Republican contender for Missouri governor, Rep. Jim Neely, M.D., said Tuesday.

Neely – whose district includes Lawson, which straddles Clay and Ray counties – asked how state leaders can say Missouri has a balanced budget when this state is millions of dollars in debt. He cited examples to support his position.

“Our counties aren’t getting their money from the state,” Neely said, “for the incarceration of people on state charges.”

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, READ THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.