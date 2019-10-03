RICHMOND – Sen. Josh Hawley expressed concern about shorter lifespans for Missourians.

“Life expectancy in my state has been falling for almost a decade,” he said.

Missourians on average used to live to nearly 78, but that declined by 0.8 to 77 last year.

Hawley cited reasons for the drop on the Senate floor last week, but did not address lost Medicaid benefits in Missouri.

The group, Healthcare for Missouri, seeks signatures to ask voters to expand Medicaid to improve health care access.

“Medicaid expansion would save lives, keep rural hospitals open and bring billions of our tax dollars home from Washington to boost our economy. It’s not only the right thing to do, it’s the fiscally responsible thing to do,” Healthcare for Missouri spokeswoman Connie Farrow stated.

READ MORE IN THE FRIDAY RICHMOND DAILY NEWS