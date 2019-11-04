WASHINGTON, D.C. – Most, but not all, domestic violence victims are women.

Facts provided by domesticshelters.org include…

• 8 percent of men have experienced sexual violence by an intimate partner.

• 28.5 percent have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

• 25.7 percent have been slapped, pushed or shoved by an intimate partner.

• 13.8 percent have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner.

• 48.8 percent have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner.

• The most common age range, when intimate partner violence is first experienced by men, is 18-24, based on reporting by 47.1 percent of men.

• Frequent headaches, chronic pain, difficulty sleeping, and poor physical or mental health are roughly twice as common among men with a history of rape or stalking by any perpetrator, or physical violence by an intimate partner, compared to men without a history of these forms of violence.

• Men who are victimized are substantially less likely than women to report their situation to the police; only 13.5 percent of intimate partner assaults are reported to law enforcement.