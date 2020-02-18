Medicaid fails mother, son

THIS IS ONE OF SEVERAL STORIES THAT WILL APPEAR ONLINE ONLY IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS.

POLO – Phoenix Reavis, 1, Polo, has a tummy ache.

The flu? His mother, Kelsie Reavis, can only wonder.

Many parents lose sleep in such situations, but they muddle through.

They know that if a child’s condition turns serious – if the vomiting does not stop, diarrhea commences, the temperature shoots past 102 or 103 – then having insurance can help them face the growing national nightmare of astronomical medical and pharmaceutical bills.

But insurance is a departure point between other parents and Kelsie.

She and Phoenix had insurance, but not anymore.

“Me and my son were on (public insurance) until he was a year old, and then they kicked us both off,” Kelsie says.

That decision seemed especially hard to understand, she says, when applied to a jobless mother and her infant son.

“It happened Sept. 23rd or 24th. I got a letter in the mail saying that now that he’s a year old, him and I no longer qualify.”

Expecting to fix what seemed like a mistake, perhaps a clerical error, Kelsie said she turned to the state.

“I filled out a sheet … to reapply, and this was when I was a stay-at-home mom, and they told me that I made too much money to put us on insurance.”

The situation might make more sense if Kelsie worked as an executive at Cerner, Sprint or Burns & McDonnell, and had a fat 401K and enviable savings in the bank.

But, no. Kelsie is 20 years old and, like most Missourians, is not on an Ivy League or even a University of Central Missouri career path. When she worked, she took the jobs she could get.

“I worked at gas stations or I would waitress, and those shifts … don’t have a set schedule, and you only make a certain amount of money, and sometimes I’d work ’til midnight. It was not a good deal.”

That work schedule for a new mother and infant might be all right for people who can afford a live-in nanny, but finding an affordable, reliable babysitter on that schedule for the typical working mother is only a little less likely than finding a leprechaun’s pot of gold.

“It was really hard to work night shifts and have someone babysit my son.”

If child care could have been found to take care of Phoenix at odd hours while she worked, the other problem would have been how to pay for the service. For a typical week of work, Kelsie estimates she would make probably $200.

“Daycares are like $1,000 a month, so there’s no way I could do that.”

The math supports Kelsie. Her paycheck does not.

Making roughly $800 to $900 per month, she lacked the money to pay the costs of rent, food, diapers and other necessities. She had nothing left for a babysitter.

“I would be negative in the bank. There is no way I would be able to do it at all.”

Kelsie no longer works. She says she has not had a job for months. Doing the best he can, she says, her boyfriend supports her and Phoenix.

“If I was working at my old job and trying to pay bills, I would probably be living with my mom. There would be no way I could do it at all.”

The situation suggests to Kelsie that the government made a mistake when dropping her and Phoenix from the insurance rolls. She says she filed a new form to be re-insured, but did not get a logical response, only the sort of bizarre answers that come when life imitates art of the Kafkaesque variety.

“I sent it in and then I kept getting random letters in the mail saying that Phoenix was on insurance (he was not), and then I’d get another letter about two days later saying he was off. And that happened about nine times, and I got really confused, and so I called them and then they said that I made too much money,” Kelsie says.

What?

“I kept telling them, ‘I do not have a job!’” They insisted she made too much money anyway. “I said, ‘That makes no sense, because I bring in no money.’”

At the state’s request, Kelsie said, she filled out yet another form.

“I heard nothing from them, and so I kept calling, and calling, and then, finally, they told me that my case was closed.”

No job. Infant son. No insurance. Case closed.

The situation for Kelsie and Phoenix shot past what could happen theoretically without insurance to what started to happen in reality last week.

“He has actually been sick the past couple days. He’s been puking and not feeling the best.”

At this point, some parents would have the phone number for a doctor close by. Not panicking. Just in case.

Kelsie would have liked that same reassurance for her and Phoenix.

“I actually had to reschedule (a doctor visit) because it cost too much money to get into it. I wasn’t able to go.” Kelsie does not mince words. “So, I went to Dollar General and had to get some Tylenol, and stayed up all night with him to make sure he doesn’t choke on his puke or anything.”

Like any parent, Kelsie says she is concerned for her son’s health. “It worries me. That (former) insurance helped so much, and the fact that he’s not on it anymore. … I don’t take him out. I’ve been too scared. I don’t take him for trips to Walmart or anything, I will not do that. I’m just too scared he’s going to get sick.”

There is also the worry about what happens if Kelsie becomes ill.

“So far, so good – knock on wood.”

If Phoenix becomes seriously ill, Kelsie says she would do what she must – take Phoenix to an emergency room, though she cannot afford to pay. The 1986 Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act requires hospitals to offer public access to emergency rooms in emergency situations, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

The government pays hospitals for emergency room visits made by people on Medicaid. But for poor patients without Medicaid, hospitals must absorb the costs. Many hospitals cannot afford to take on patients who cannot afford to pay. More than 100 hospitals nationally have closed since 2010.

For that same period, Becker’s “Hospital CFO Report” states seven Missouri hospitals have closed: Parkland Health Center, Farmington; Sac-Osage, Osceola; Southeast Health Center, Ellington; Southeast Health Center, Doniphan, Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center, Kennett; 1-70 Community Hospital, Sweet Springs; and Pinnacle Regional Hospital, Boonville.

The lack of insurance for many Missourians, coupled with hospital closings, are among reasons cited by Healthcare Missouri for starting a petition drive to put the decision on whether to expand Missouri Medicaid before voters.

In the meantime, Kelsie keeps her fingers crossed and fumes about the government’s apparent lack of concern for her as a mother and a toddler. She knows she is not alone.

“It honestly makes me upset because, when I was working, all my co-workers would tell me these crazy stories. They’re working, but they can’t get their kids on Medicaid because, apparently, at $10 an hour, you make too much money,” Kelsie says. “I just think it’s ridiculous.”