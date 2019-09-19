HENRIETTA – Mayor Jim Lovern will hear reasons for impeaching him when the Aldermanic Board meets with a prosecutor in a closed session Oct. 7.

“I’ve tried to do what’s right,” Lovern said Tuesday. “I won’t be run off.”

Henrietta City Attorney Jennifer Baird said several incidents led the board to question whether Lovern had “overstepped his bounds as mayor."

READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS