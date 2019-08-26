LIBERTY — A Richmond man pleaded guilty to three felony counts related to the death of his 3-week-old baby in 2012.
Dennis Matthews, 32, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and child endangerment in Clay County court Thursday, news sources stated Friday.
