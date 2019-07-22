Mammograms back

RICHMOND – The Ray County Memorial Hospital Radiology Department is accepting appointments for mammograms again after being unable to perform the exams for more than two months.
READ ALL ABOUT IT IN TUESDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS.
RICHMOND – The Ray County Memorial Hospital Radiology Department is accepting appointments for mammograms again after being unable to perform the exams for more than two months.
READ ALL ABOUT IT IN TUESDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.