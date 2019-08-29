LOCATING LEAKS

WITH THE ADDITION of a hand-held global navigation satellite system, Richmond public works employees can quickly locate water leaks and begin to repair lines more efficiently. From left, Richmond City Public Works Director Dale Shipp watches as representatives from Midland GIS Solutions help city GIS Technician Dominique Owens uses the system to locate a valve.

RICHMOND – More than 56 miles of water line infrastructure lies under the city, delivering water to residents and businesses.

“Some of our infrastructure is more than 85 years old,” Public Works Director Dale Shipp said. “It can be difficult to locate where the source of a leak is because although we have maps, they are old and not always accurate. This can create quite a mess when we are digging down to repair lines and valves.”

READ ABOUT HIGH-TECH LOCATION SYSTEMS IN THE FRIDAY, AUG. 30 RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.