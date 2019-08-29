LOCATING LEAKS

RICHMOND – More than 56 miles of water line infrastructure lies under the city, delivering water to residents and businesses.

“Some of our infrastructure is more than 85 years old,” Public Works Director Dale Shipp said. “It can be difficult to locate where the source of a leak is because although we have maps, they are old and not always accurate. This can create quite a mess when we are digging down to repair lines and valves.”

