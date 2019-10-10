JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri drivers now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate to express their support for law enforcement.

A $10 contribution will be collected from each license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in Missouri. This will help ensure the memorial continues to stand in memory of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers.

Those who want the plate will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs.

To obtain one of the new plates online, go to the Department of Revenue’s website: https://dor.mo.gov/motorv/plates/personalize.php.