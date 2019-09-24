RICHMOND – Something may be amiss regarding the plan to have the Edgar Law Firm sue opioid manufacturers on behalf of the Ray County Commission.

No one is talking.

“We’re in the process of setting up a face-to-face meeting,” Commissioner Allen Dale said, but would not say why.

“I want you to know everything that we know, but I’m not sure what we can tell you,” Commissioner Jerry Bishop said. “I don’t want to ruin what we’ve got.”

What is known: The county contracted with a law firm in July to sue major opioid makers and that suit has not been filed.

