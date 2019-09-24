RICHMOND – Something may be amiss regarding the plan to have the Edgar Law Firm sue opioid manufacturers on behalf of the Ray County Commission.
No one is talking.
“We’re in the process of setting up a face-to-face meeting,” Commissioner Allen Dale said, but would not say why.
“I want you to know everything that we know, but I’m not sure what we can tell you,” Commissioner Jerry Bishop said. “I don’t want to ruin what we’ve got.”
What is known: The county contracted with a law firm in July to sue major opioid makers and that suit has not been filed.
SEE THE TUESDAY SEPT. 24 RICHMOND NEWS FOR MORE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.