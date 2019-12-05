ST. LOUIS – Ray County’s opioid lawsuit case goes to a jury trial, theoretically, at 9 a.m. April 27.
The 22nd Circuit Court’s presiding judge, Rex M. Burlison, St. Louis, set the date in the opioid lawsuit case of Ray County v. Allergan and more than three dozen other named defendants. Defendants include Johnson &
Johnson, Walmart and
Mallinckrodt.
Whether a trial will occur
on the assigned date is in doubt, as
either side could offer reasons for a delay. County officials said the suit could take years to conclude.
READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.