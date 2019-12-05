ST. LOUIS – Ray County’s opioid lawsuit case goes to a jury trial, theoretically, at 9 a.m. April 27.

The 22nd Circuit Court’s presiding judge, Rex M. Burlison, St. Louis, set the date in the opioid lawsuit case of Ray County v. Allergan and more than three dozen other named defendants. Defendants include Johnson &

Johnson, Walmart and

Mallinckrodt.

Whether a trial will occur

on the assigned date is in doubt, as

either side could offer reasons for a delay. County officials said the suit could take years to conclude.

